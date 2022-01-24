From the Sue Gray report to the Nusrat Ghani Islamophobia probe, Boris Johnson faces a slew of threats this week.

Boris Johnson is facing a slew of threats this week, from the Sue Gray report to the Nusrat Ghani Islamophobia investigation.

This week, the Prime Minister is dealing with a number of serious issues as he tries to keep his job.

Boris Johnson is in the midst of the most tumultuous week of his presidency, with a slew of issues threatening to bring his tenure in Number 10 to a premature end.

The Prime Minister is awaiting the findings of Sue Gray’s investigation into allegations that parties were held in Downing Street in violation of Covid lockdown rules, which is expected to be released early this week.

Mr Johnson’s leadership has also come under fire after Tory MP Nusrat Ghani claimed she was fired over concerns about her “Muslimness” and William Wragg claimed Tory whips blackmailed MPs to ensure they continued to back the PM.

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is also threatening to overwhelm Mr Johnson this week, as he faces calls to intervene to assist Britons living in the country.

Here, I take a look at all of the potential danger points that Mr Johnson will face this week, assigning a rating out of five to each one to indicate its potential volatility.

Mr Johnson’s death knell could be sounded by a senior civil servant’s report into potentially lockdown-breaking parties at No 10.

Ms Gray may discover that the PM lied to Parliament when he claimed he only attended one lockdown meeting and had no prior knowledge that the ‘bring your own booze’ event was planned ahead of time.

Mr Johnson may have broken the law by attending the No 10 gathering in May 2020, according to the mandarin, which the PM has already admitted.

Both of these scenarios would put him in violation of the Ministerial Code, necessitating Mr Johnson’s resignation, though Ms Gray is unlikely to say so directly.

Last week, Health Minister Sajid Javid confirmed this, saying that if the Prime Minister is found to have broken the law, he will be forced to resign.

“The Ministerial Code is quite straightforward.

“Of course, any minister from the Prime Minister on down should not continue to serve as a minister,” he told Sky News.

“What I just said is a general rule that everyone should follow.

That rule is unbreakable.”

Even if the report does not mention it.

