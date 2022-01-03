From tomorrow, all Glasgow Batgirl road closures will be in effect for filming.

From tomorrow, all Glasgow Batgirl road closures will be in place for filming.

Fans of comic books and movies all over the world are getting excited as Glasgow prepares to once again play the role of Gotham for the blockbuster HBO film.

The hope is that we’ll be able to see the female vigilante (played by Leslie Grace) fighting the bad guys on the city streets, which will once again be doubling as Gotham for the shoot following The Batman and The Flash.

Given the recent confirmation that he will reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming HBO film, Glaswegians may get a glimpse of Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman (and possibly even his Batmobile from the 1989 film) as well.

The exterior scenes will be filmed tomorrow, so road closures will begin tomorrow.

Here’s a rundown of the ones you should be aware of – as well as where you might see filming as a result:

From January 4 to 25, King St, Parnie St, and Osborne St will be closed to traffic, with filming scheduled for January 14 to 20.

Vehicle access will be maintained for cleaning and deliveries, with film crews coordinating this with local residents, businesses, and cleaning crews.

During the filming period, Bell St, Walls St, High St, and Albion St will experience additional closures and parking bay suspensions.

St Vincent Street will be used for filming on January 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (possibly earlier).

Between West Nile Street and Hope Street, as well as Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street, the road will be closed.

Filming will take place at Glasgow Cross overnight on January 13 from 00:01am to 6am on January 14.

Between Bell Street and Clyde Street, High Street and Saltmarket will be closed.

Trongate will also be closed at London Road between Candleriggs and Watson Street (possibly more to come).

From 00:01 on January 21 to 6am on January 22, Saltmarket will be closed.

Between Clyde Street and Glasgow Cross, the road will be shut down.