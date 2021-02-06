From village teacher to librarian: how relocation changes life of 60-year-old man

Yang Shaoshu presents the relocation information of his family at Jinxiu Huadu, a poverty-relief relocation site, in Qianxi County, Bijie, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Feb. 3, 2021. Yang Shaoshu, 60, a librarian at Jinxiu School in Qianxi County, is to retire in June this year. Before 2018, Yang worked as a village teacher in Wafang Village, Jinlan Town of Qianxi County, one of his daily routine is to lead his students to school and back home along the 4-km-long treacherous cliff path. Over the years, Yang, along with his students, had walked more than 40,000 kilometers on the cliff path. In 2018, residents of Wafang Village were relocated to Jinxiu Huadu, a poverty-relief relocation site in the county. Those children also transferred to the county’s Jinxiu School. Three years after the relocation, Yang has adapted himself to his new job as a librarian of Jinxiu School. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)