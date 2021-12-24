From warzones to parade grounds, breath-taking images capture the scale and ambition of Britain’s military might.

From war zones to parade grounds, breath-taking images capture the scale and ambition of the British military’s might.

These photographs are intended to depict the lives of thousands of soldiers, sailors, and aviators serving in the UK Armed Forces around the world.

Cold weather training in the Arctic Circle, counter-terrorism operations over Mali’s mountains, and the Afghanistan evacuation are among the events depicted in the photographs.

“This year and every year, Armed Forces photographers have captured the vital work of the Armed Forces in the UK and around the world,” said Harland Quarrington, the Ministry of Defence’s chief photographic officer.

I owe our photographers a debt of gratitude for bringing us such incredible stories.”