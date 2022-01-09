From wine tasting to tennis, vacations abroad now provide opportunities to learn new skills.

From wine tasting to tennis, foreign vacations now provide opportunities to learn new skills.

Sovereign and Citalia’s travel experts have put together a list of their own recommendations for guests who want to learn everything there is to know about their favorite hobbies.

Many people expect more from a vacation than sunbathing on a beach.

Many tourists want to immerse themselves in a destination’s culture and even learn a new skill or activity.

Tennis in Tenerife and gardening in La Gomera are among the options, while cooking classes are available in Italy.

Here are some of the artistic, sporting, and culinary options.

In Puglia, you can learn to cook.

Masseria Montenapoleone is the ideal location to enjoy the charm of southern Italy, set in spectacular farmyards in the Pugliano countryside.

Cooking classes are offered on-site in the organic kitchen, which introduces visitors to the art of Apulian cuisine.

The classes will teach you how to make orecchiette, a regional specialty, from scratch, as well as hear chef anecdotes about the culinary tradition and local history.

Massiera Montenapoleone is proud of its organic farm, which produces delectable fruits, vegetables, and extra virgin oil, all of which can be used in the kitchen.

From £995 per person, Citalia.com offers a 7-night stay at Masseria Montenapoleone in Puglia, which includes breakfast and private airport transfers.

Piedmont is a great place to practice your wine tasting skills.

Villa Sparina offers guided tours and tastings in their 18th century wine cellar for aspiring sommeliers.

The winery-resort, which is located in the heart of Piedmont, is the ideal place to hone your wine tasting skills.

They take pride in providing one-of-a-kind hospitality, as run by the Moccagatta family.

Wines vinified on site are included in the tasting program, with prices starting at £21 per person.

From £689 per person, Citalia.com offers a 5-night stay at Villa Sparina Resort in Piedmont, including breakfast (Car Hire Recommended).

Sicilian cuisine is delicious.

The Grand Hotel Timeo, which dates from 1873, recreates the opulence of a bygone era and is surrounded by lush parkland and a terrace with views of Mount Etna.

The restaurant offers cooking classes in Sicilian cuisine, which are an excellent way to learn about the cuisine of the island.

Participants will begin the day with a traditional Sicilian breakfast before going to the market to choose the freshest local ingredients.

