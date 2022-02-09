From winemaking to shed building, here are 10 of the best learning holidays in the UK for 2022.

From winemaking to shed building, here are the top 10 learning holidays in the UK for 2022.

Holidays can be used to improve or learn a new skill, and there are numerous options available throughout the UK, ranging from mainstream to esoteric.

Girls Run the World offers a number of women-only retreats and training camps in the United Kingdom.

On the 6th and 8th of May, there will be a Run Wild trail running camp in the South Downs National Park.

The weekend includes outdoor yoga and jogging along the first 13 miles of the Brighton Trail Marathon, which begins on Brighton seafront and ends at Stanmer Park Nature Reserve.Two nights’ B&B with transfers to two runs, as well as snack bags, is £480pp, girlsruntheworld.co.uk.

Brambles Art Retreat is based in a pink 17th-century cottage in Sprytown, Devon, and offers weekend and week-long residential painting holidays.

Peter Davies and Janet Brady, who have been teaching classes from their home for nearly 20 years, cater to all levels.

The couple’s studio and nearby scenic spots are used for lessons. Two nights’ full board is £850pp, bramblesartretreat.combrambles-devon.com

Swim the River Thames with SwimTrek and see the English countryside from a new perspective.

The two-day swimming tour runs for four miles downstream from Buscot Lock, near the river’s source, to Tadpole Bridge (single days also available), passing villages and 140 historic sites of special interest. A two-day swim including picnic lunch costs £145 (accommodation not included, swimtrek.com).

On a luxury memoir-writing retreat in the Shropshire countryside, carve out time to write your life story.

Master Storytellers’ new three-day course combines workshops, classes, guest lectures, seminars, and plenty of free writing time to help guests put their lives on paper.

The biography retreat, which will take place at Henley Hall Estate near Ludlow, will feature a curriculum led by a seasoned team of writers and celebrity ghost-writers. Three nights’ full board, including wine, starts on May 19 and costs £1,195 per person.

A videography workshop in the Eastern Highlands can help you channel your inner Attenborough.

Film some of the most dramatic landscapes in Britain, as well as hopefully plenty of wildlife, during a five-night trip to the Cairngorms.

Using a variety of techniques, including macro, time-lapse, and long lens filming, attempt to capture red squirrels, woodland birds, ospreys, and dolphins on camera.

Bring a digital SLR camera with you.

