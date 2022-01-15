From Winnie-the-Pooh to Sally Rooney’s latest novel, here are 16 books that will make you happy.

From Winnie-the-Pooh to Sally Rooney’s latest novel, here are 16 books that will make you feel good.

With our pick of the most uplifting literature, here’s how to read yourself happy.

Dancing in the Streets explores society’s inherent capacity for self-regulation – letting off steam in large groups – as well as religion’s and governments’ efforts to suppress it.

The medieval Feast of Fools, for example, has long passed – but in 2022, when mass gatherings are still fraught with the threat of disease, revisiting that time-honored pressure valve feels more important than ever.

Granta Books (£9.99), Granta Books (£9.99), Granta Books (£

The millennial protagonists in Sally Rooney’s new novel chart the choppy seas of self-fulfillment in a modern world, as they struggle to reconcile what was promised with reality.

Is it immoral to bring a child into a world where living itself has become tenuous because of the pandemic? When connection is all that’s left, a beautiful world is available to those who can bear to build it.

£16.99 from Faber and Faber

Dr. Faustus’s deal with the Devil mirrors the daily bargains we make with ourselves, as he tries to reconcile the horror of mortality with our inexorable tendency to overreach.

Although it has been 500 years since Marlowe wrote his famous play, the desire to live forever persists.

Onlookers can only hope that some sort of supernatural debt collector will show up one day.

Drama, £9.99, Methuen

Marion Milner, a psychoanalyst, examined her journals, memories, and inclinations for clues to the eternal question of what makes us happy while writing A Life of One’s Own. The wisdom she uncovers is universally applicable, and her writing is as engrossing as any detective story.

£26.99 from Routledge

The seminal book by psychoanalyst Esther Perel tackles monogamy, radically reclassifying the boundaries that society imposes on our most intimate relationships and paving the way for something more realistic.

£9.99 from Hodder & Stoughton

Cults don’t start out that way, as Emma Cline’s 2016 debut about a Charlie-Manson-style cult ends with murder.

Evie, Cline’s adolescent protagonist, is looking for the meaning that everyone seeks, and she finds it in a commune.

The Girls exemplifies the razor-thin line that separates healthy and unhealthy relationships.

£8.99, Vintage Publishing

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s 1943 novella is loved by adults and children alike.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

16 books to make you feel good, from Winnie-the-Pooh to Sally Rooney’s latest novel