From Winnie-the-Pooh to Sally Rooney’s latest novel, here are 16 books that will make you smile.

With our pick of the most upbeat literature, here’s how to read yourself happy.

Dancing in the Streets explores society’s inherent capacity for self-regulation – letting off steam in large groups – as well as religion’s and governments’ efforts to suppress it.

The medieval Feast of Fools, for example, has passed – but in 2022, when mass gatherings are still fraught with the threat of contagion, revisiting that time-honored pressure valve feels more important than ever.

The millennial protagonists in Sally Rooney’s latest novel chart the choppy seas of self-fulfillment in an modern world, struggling to reconcile what was promised with reality.

Is it immoral to bring a child into a world where living itself has become tenuous because of the pandemic? When connection is all that’s left, a beautiful world is available to those who can bear to build it.

Dr. Faustus’s deal with the Devil mirrors the daily bargains we make with ourselves as he tries to reconcile the horror of mortality with our inexorable tendency to overachieve.

Although it has been 500 years since Marlowe wrote his famous play, the desire to live forever remains.

Onlookers can only hope that a supernatural debt collector will show up at any moment.

Marion Milner, a psychoanalyst, examined her journals, memories, and inclinations for clues to the eternal question of what makes us happy while writing A Life of One’s Own. The wisdom she uncovers is universal, and her writing is as engrossing as any detective story.

Esther Perel, a psychoanalyst, tackles monogamy in her seminal book, radically reclassifying the boundaries that society imposes on our most intimate interactions and paving the way for something more realistic.

Emma Cline’s debut novel, about a Charlie-Manson-style cult, ends with murder – but cults don’t always start out that way.

Evie, Cline’s adolescent protagonist, is looking for the meaning that everyone seeks, and she happens to find it in a commune.

The Girls exemplifies the razor-thin line that separates healthy from unhealthy relationships.

The 1943 novella by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry is beloved by both adults and children.

