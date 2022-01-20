From “shock evidence” to a bombshell “alibi,” there are seven mysteries surrounding Madeleine McCann suspect Christian B.

Prosecutors in Germany believe Christian B, a convicted paedophile, kidnapped Madeleine McCann, but conclusive evidence has so far eluded them.

Despite a lengthy investigation by authorities in Portugal, Germany, and the United Kingdom, the world’s most famous missing child mystery still has a number of key unknowns.

Cops working on the 15-year investigation are split on whether the case will ever be solved.

While German prosecutors remain confident in their ability to apprehend the criminal, their Portuguese counterparts are said to believe the investigation has reached a stalemate.

Meanwhile, Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry are still waiting for answers from the Met’s £12 million Operation Grange investigation.

They are said to believe their daughter, who would be 18 at the time, is still alive.

However, after investigating Christian B’s past ties to the Algarve, German prosecutors are certain she is dead.

He is currently serving a sentence in Germant for rapping a pensioner on the Portuguese sunshine coast in 2005, as well as being suspected of a number of other crimes.

Apart from insisting he was not involved in the McCann case, he has refused to cooperate with investigators in the case.

Prosecutors are faced with a series of unsolved mysteries as they search for the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle.

Detectives have received new evidence from a team working on a documentary about Madeleine.

They claim to have discovered evidence that Christian B, 45, was in the vicinity of Praia da Luz when Madeleine vanished in May 2007.

Sat.1’s documentary team, which includes ex-investigators and journalists, claims to have discovered “many new clues and indications” that Christian abducted her.

“The sad story of Madeleine McCann is a story with many German facets,” said Juliane Ebling, editor-in-chief.

“As the German Christian B is the main suspect, the case is being tried at the Regional Court of Braunschweig.”

“Many German women and men in his environment are able to describe specific details about the crime.

“In the last few months, Jutta Rabe has uncovered shocking evidence in Germany, Portugal, and England that heavily incriminates Christian B.”

The case against Christian B was set to fall apart earlier this month, according to The Sun, after British investigators discovered he had an alibi.

According to the German team’s examination of phone records, he was present at the crime scene.

The sex predator was “30 minutes away” from Praia da Luz when Madeleine vanished, according to a TV team led by an ex-detective.

Madeleine McCann: Investigating the Prime Suspect, a three-part Channel 5 documentary, is set to demolish the case against Christian B.

The group, which had been working for months…

