Frontline staff say Boris Johnson’s alleged lockdown party demonstrates his ‘contempt’ for NHS workers.

Doctors have expressed their displeasure with reports that a drinks party will be held at No10 during the first Covid lockdown in May 2020.

Following reports that Boris Johnson attended a Downing Street garden party during the first Covid lockdown, doctors have accused him of showing “contempt” for NHS workers.

Healthcare professionals expressed their displeasure with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the alleged breach of lockdown rules on May 20, 2020, during the pandemic’s first wave.

The ‘bring your own booze’ party was attended by more than 100 Downing Street staff, including Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie, according to reports.

People were prohibited from meeting more than one other person outside at the time, with NHS workers warning of insufficient PPE and a seven-day average of around 254 deaths per day.

Dr. Ajay Verma, a Northamptonshire-based consultant gastroenterologist and physician, said the reports of a party were “sad to see” for healthcare workers.

“At that time in the hospital, it was terrible,” Dr. Verma said.

As a result of the lack of vaccinations, patients were arriving sick and ill.

We were witnessing a significant number of deaths.

“At the time, health-care workers made a lot of sacrifices as well.”

PPE supplies were inconsistent.

Because we didn’t know what was going on, there was a lot of shock, fear, and concern.

“There will be a lot of bereaved family members who will be very angry.”

Mr Johnson told MPs on the 20th of May, the day of the alleged party, that Covid had killed 181 NHS workers and 131 care workers in England to that point.

Dr Verma tweeted a photo of staff at his hospital holding a one-minute silence for those who had died on the frontlines of the pandemic five days before the alleged gathering, which was organized by Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds.

“Every day, we were afraid of running out of PPE, and we were afraid of finding out what happened to healthcare professionals,” he said.

“It was a particularly trying period for me.”

Every week, our hospital held a minute of silence.

We were jittery, worried, and fearful.

“Everything was a source of fear, so it’s extremely disappointing.”

The worst-case scenario is that it will.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Boris Johnson’s alleged lockdown party shows extent of his ‘contempt’ for NHS workers, frontline staff say