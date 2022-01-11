FROZEN BONE FROZEN BONE FROZEN BONE FROZEN BONE FROZEN BONE FROZEN BONE FROZEN BONE FROZEN BONE FROZEN BONE FROZEN BONE FROZEN BONE F

An arctic blast is battering the northern United States, bringing temperatures as low as minus 45 degrees Fahrenheit, which could cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning, stating that up to 15 million people could be affected by freezing temperatures, snow, and rain.

Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day of the season so far, according to forecasters.

Accuweather reports that temperatures in Minnesota on Monday morning were comparable to those recorded at the North Pole.

In its forecast, the NWS stated, “Dangerous cold across southern New England today as arctic air invades.”

The wind chills “could result in hypothermia if you are not careful, so please limit outdoor exposure and bundle up if spending time outside,” according to the report.

“Don’t forget about your pets, either,” the warning continued.

Some northeastern states haven’t seen temperatures this low in three years.

‘As arctic air plunges into the northern US, the coldest air of the season thus far will arrive for a majority of the Northeast and portions of the mid-Atlantic by Tuesday,’ AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert explained.

Wind chills as low as 35 and 40 below zero can cause “frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.”

Tuesday morning in New York brought 20 to 30 mph winds and a temperature that felt like it was below freezing.

Throughout the rest of the day, the temperature is only expected to reach the lower teens.

Commuters in New York City bundled up for the 17-degree weather as the day began with slightly higher temperatures.

Since January 2019, the NWS reports that temperatures in New York City have not dropped below 20 degrees for an entire day.

Buffalo, further upstate, was reporting 10-degree temperatures.

In the Tug Hill Plateau of New York and parts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, more than a foot of snow was forecast to fall.

According to Lehigh Valley Live, temperatures in Pennsylvania are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees below normal, the coldest since February 1, 2019.

Despite the sunny skies, meteorologist Bobby Martrich said, “You’re not going to be warm by any means.”

“Today, that (cold) trough is digging in.”

After the day began with light snow in Massachusetts, a second arctic blast was forecast for later Tuesday.

Due to the bitter cold, schools in Boston were closed, and visibility in some parts of the state was reduced to less than a mile.

The lowest windchill in the state was -23 degrees in North Adams on Tuesday morning.

Massachussetts’ temperatures were…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.