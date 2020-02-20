FTSE 100 rebounds as housebuilders gain, new virus…

Feb 19 – London’s FTSE 100 rebounded in tandem with global markets on Wednesday as housebuilders advanced after HSBC upgraded its view on the stocks ahead of a first batch of results next week, while the number of new coronavirus cases in China fell.

The FTSE 100 added 0.7%, with Berkeley, Barratt, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon rising between 1.4%-3%.

Miners and oil stocks Shell and BP boosted the index. HSBC also rebounded from a more than 6% slide in the previous session when it reported lower profit and laid out plans for a strategic overhaul.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.3%, led by a 6% jump in Hochschild Mining after it reported 2019 results and laid out targets for next year. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)