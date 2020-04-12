FTSE rises as City welcomes slowing coronavirus death rates in Italy and France

London markets jumped today as a slowdown in coronavirus deaths in France and Italy raised hopes that lockdown measures were starting to show results.

The FTSE 100 index of Britain’s biggest companies closed up 167 points or 3.08 per cent at 5,582 this afternoon.

The markets had a relatively steady day and held onto early gains, although the rises were capped by fears over the health of Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is being treated in hospital for the infection.

It comes after Italy saw its lowest daily deaths for more than two weeks yesterday, while France’s daily death toll dropped and admissions into intensive care slowed.

Stocks also rose in the US today after New York reported a fall in the number of daily deaths. The Dow Jones on Wall Street gained 5.12 per cent or 1,077 points to 22,129.

AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam said: ‘Investors are shrugging off the pessimism. They are focused on more optimistic things: the slowing death rate caused by coronavirus. Italy, Spain, France, and Germany have all seen declining numbers.’

Shortly after the FTSE closed, the UK declared 439 more deaths caused by the coronavirus today, taking the total to 5,373. But in a glimmer of hope, the figure has now fallen for two days in a row and today dropped 30 per cent from 621 yesterday.

Ian Williams, an analyst at Peel Hunt LLP in London, told of ‘tentative signs that equity investors may be looking through what remains a worrying pick-up in cases’.

The worldwide spread of coronavirus has prompted nationwide stay-at-home orders, virtually halting economic activity.

‘We’re seeing slowing cases in certain sections of Europe and that’s bringing a rush of buying into the market,’ said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Tavira Securities.

‘However, longer-term impacts of what’s happening and what happened are going to put pressure on the markets.’

Despite policymakers injecting trillions of dollars into the global economy, the FTSE 100 is down about 28 per cent from its January peak due to company warnings and dismal economic data.

A survey today showed British consumer confidence recorded its biggest fall in more than 45 years, adding to a batch of weak business activity data last week.

However, the risk-on sentiment pushed investors to buy some of the worst-hit sectors such as travel and leisure, which has nearly halved in value so far this year.

Cruise operator Carnival Plc, IAG owned British Airways, easyJet jumped between 6 per cent and 9 per cent.

Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce rose 13 per cent after it secured an additional revolving credit facility, but said it was scrapping its targets and final dividend.

Insurer Legal & General Group surged 17 per cent, recovering sharply from last week’s losses after it said it would pay 2019 dividend even after a European Union regulator said insurers and reinsurers should temporarily halt payouts.

Peers Prudential and Aviva rose about 7 per cent.

Data last Friday showed business activity in the eurozone contracted severely in March, foreshadowing a deep economic and earnings recession.

Meanwhile oil prices skidded today after Saudi-Russian negotiations to cut output were delayed, keeping oversupply concerns alive.

Brent crude fell as much as $4 after Saudi Arabia and Russia shifted their meeting, initially scheduled for today, to Thursday even as the pandemic pummels demand.

Overnight, Australia’s benchmark index rose 3.3 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei added 2.4 per cent after a slow start while South Korea’s KOSPI index climbed 2.1 per cent.

The pandemic has claimed 68,000 lives and infected over a million people globally. The United States has the highest number of reported cases, at more than 300,000.

Concerns about heavy damage to the global economy have pushed investors into the perceived safety of government bonds where yields are at or near all-time lows.