Fuchsia Dunlop’s sour-and-hot sweet potato noodles (suanla fen)

A spicy, nutty easy-to-make dish that originates in the back streets of Chengdu
This gorgeous snack is easy to make. Skeins of dried sweet potato noodles can be found in Chinese supermarkets worldwide, but in the back streets of Chengdu you can still see them being made from scratch.
Serves 2
dried sweet potato noodles 400g (available online)
raw peanuts 2 tbsp
cooking oil enough to fry peanuts
chicken stock 1 litre
beansprouts 2 handfuls
spring onion greens 2 tbsp, thinly sliced
zhacai (preserved mustard tuber) 2 tbsp, finely chopped
celery 2 tbsp finely chopped
For the seasonings
garlic 2 tsp, finely chopped
ground roasted Sichuan pepper ½ tsp, or 1 tsp Sichuan pepper oil
salt ¼ tsp
Chinkiang vinegar 4 tsp
light soy sauce 1 tbsp
dark soy sauce ¼ tsp
chilli oil 3-4 tbsp, plus 1 tbsp sediment
melted lard 2 tsp (optional)
Cover the noodles with cold water and soak overnight. (You can soak them in warm water for just a few minutes – but in cold, they are less likely to disintegrate.)
Tip the peanuts into a wok and cover them with cooking oil. Heat slowly to 120C-130C, at which point the oil should be sizzling gently around the nuts. Fry them at this temperature for about 20 minutes, taking care not to let the oil overheat. When they are done, the nuts should be crisp and fragrant, with a faintly golden colour and toasty flavour. Remove them from the oil with a slotted spoon, drain well, and spread out on kitchen paper to cool completely.
Bring the stock to the boil. Divide all the seasonings between two serving bowls.
Blanch the beansprouts in the hot stock, then remove with a slotted spoon and divide them between the bowls, adding about 100ml of stock to each.
Drain the noodles, add to the boiling stock and dunk for a few seconds until slippery, tender and transparent. Remove the noodles with long cooking chopsticks or tongs and a slotted spoon and divide between the bowls.
Sprinkle over the remaining ingredients and serve.
From The Food of Sichuan by Fuchsia Dunlop (Bloomsbury, £30)
