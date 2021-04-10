Fuel crisis paralyzes transportation in Damascus

DAMASCUS/ANKARA

The exacerbation of a fuel security crisis in areas controlled by the Syrian regime has caused long lines of vehicles in front of gas stations on Friday.

The transportation sector is paralyzed completely, especially in the capital of Damascus where public transport has stopped operating, local sources told Anadolu Agency.

They said the crisis of securing fuel for vehicles has continued since mid-March and has left damaging effects in large cities, especially Damascus, Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.

Areas controlled by the YPG/PKK terror organization in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Al-Hasakah are considered the richest areas in Syria with energy resources such as oil and natural gas.

The terror group cut off providing fuel to the regime 25 days ago, citing accumulation debt by the regime.

Located on the border with Iraq, Deir ez-Zor is the largest energy source in the country, and the area on the eastern bank of the city divided by the Euphrates River includes 11 large oil fields.

The YPG/PKK terrorist group continues to occupy 70% of Syrian oil resources, with support from the US; while oil refineries remain under the regime’s control.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat