Full details of the monarch’s touching tributes to Prince Philip can be found in the Queen’s Christmas message.

The Queen will deliver her Christmas Day broadcast amid tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh, her late husband.

This is the 95-year-old monarch’s first holiday season without Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.

A framed photograph of the monarch with her late husband is prominently displayed in the pre-recorded message to be broadcast on Christmas Day.

The photo was taken to commemorate the couple’s diamond wedding anniversary in 2007.

The Queen also wears a chrysanthemum brooch for the speech, which she wore during her honeymoon in 1947 at Broadlands country house in Hampshire.

Last year, six months before the Duke’s death, the Queen wore the same sapphire and diamond brooch set in platinum in a photograph to commemorate the couple’s 73rd wedding anniversary.

The monarch’s speech is expected to be “particularly personal,” reflecting on the losses she has experienced while also thanking those who have kept the country going during the pandemic.

Buckingham Palace announced ahead of the broadcast that the Queen had agreed to hold a service of thanksgiving for the duke’s life next spring, though the date and guest list have yet to be determined.

Due to Covid restrictions in place at the time, the duke’s funeral at Windsor Castle was limited to close family, with the Queen sitting alone in the chapel.

The Queen is seen sitting behind a desk in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, wearing an embossed wool dress in Christmas red designed by British designer Angela Kelly, in a photograph released by Buckingham Palace ahead of Saturday’s televised address to the nation.

The monarch is seated in front of an illuminated Christmas tree that has been decorated with over 100 white and gold stars made by The Royal School, Windsor students and staff.

The stars were eventually returned to the school after the message was recorded, allowing the children to take them home as gifts for their parents and carers.

