Full House stars pay tribute to actor and comedian Bob Saget after his death at the age of 65.

Bob Saget’s family and friends have paid tribute to him after he died unexpectedly at the age of 65.

According to local police, the Full House star was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where he played Danny Taylor from 1987 to 1995.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” his family said.

“To us, he was everything, and we want you to know how much he loved performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

There were no signs of foul play, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, but the cause of his death was not immediately known.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in response to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a hotel room.”

The victim was identified as Robert Saget, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police department.

“In this case, there were no signs of foul play or drug use,” police said.

Saget said he was “happily addicted” to performing after just finishing a show on his comedy tour.

Tonight’s performance at @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville was fantastic.

The audience applauded.

Thank you again to @RealTimWilkins for allowing me to open.

I had no idea I had worked for two hours tonight.

I’m happily addicted to this nonsense once more.

Please see https:t.conqJyTiiezU for my 2022 dates. pic.twitter.comEgFuXxLd3

Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of Michelle Tanner, one of Saget’s three on-screen daughters, have paid tribute to the actor.

They expressed their sadness at the news, saying it had left them “deeply saddened.”

“Bob was the kindest, most compassionate, and most generous man I’d ever met.

“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but we know that he will always be by our side, gracefully guiding us,” the twins said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his daughters, wife, and family.”

The news left Jon Stamos, who played Saget’s on-screen brother-in-law Uncle Jessie, “broken.”

“I am,” she says.

