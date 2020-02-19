Full list of remaining Beales stores set to close

Department store Beales will close its remaining 11 stores, administrators KPMG have said.

It was announced earlier this month that the retailer would be closing 12 of its 23 stores, including their flagship outlet in Bournemouth, after efforts to sell them all failed.

Here is a list of the final 11 stores set to close:

– Beccles

– Chipping Norton

– Diss

– Fareham

– Great Yarmouth

– Kendal

– Lowestoft

– Poole

– Skegness

– Southport

– St Neots

Here are the previous store closures:

– Bournemouth

– Hexham

– Worthing

– Tonbridge

– Peterborough

– Mansfield

– Keighley

– Perth

– Spalding

– Wisbech

– Bedford

– Yeovil