Fully-Grown Politician Apologies for Saying PM “Deserves” Coronavirus

A Labour councillor is currently sitting on the historic oak Step of Misbehaviour within her halls of business, after posting a bonkers Facebook comment saying that Boris Johnson “deserves” his current stint in the ICU.

She may very well think that, but it’s really not the sort of thing you say when signed in to your main account that uses your real name. That name is Sheila Oakes, who works for Heanor East council in Derbyshire. The full horror of her comment included an incorrect apostrophe too, adding an additional heaped teaspoon of cringe to her sentiment. Her reply within a thread discussing Johnson’s current situation went: “Sorry, he completely deserves this and he is one of the worst PM’s we’ve ever had.”

The second bit’s fine to say even on an account trafficked by family members as it’s a valid opinion you can have, but for being rumbled on the first half of the comment she later said: “I understand that people are upset and I apologise. It wasn’t a very nice thing to say, even in anger. I was wrong and made a mistake.”

She says she hopes he recovers, although she clearly didn’t care that much the day before, so who knows what’s really going on inside Sheila’s mind? She might be fantasising about all manner of things. [Standard]

