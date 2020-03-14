Fund manager optimistic for market rebound

Australia’s share market is battered and bruised but could recover in a year if the coronavirus outbreak is quickly contained, one fund manager says.

“Once we’re over that, I think you’ll actually move there pretty quickly because you’ve got tailwinds on monetary and fiscal stimulus, you’re got very low interest rates,” said Paul Taylor, who manages the $5 billion Fidelity Australian Equities Fund.

“People will then focus away from the coronavirus risk to the low cost of capital and I think people would move very very quickly.

“The other thing we’re seeing is – the world is awash with money,” Mr Taylor told journalists at a lunch meeting in Sydney on Thursday.

With interest rates so low, there’s really no alternative to equities to finding yield and Australian equities are now offering attractive yields of four to five per cent, fully franked, he said,

“When we get over the coronavirus it’d go back to seven pretty quickly I’d think,” he said, referring to the ASX200 index, which has fallen from nearly 7,200 to around 5,300 in three weeks over fears from the pandemic.

While it took the ASX a dozen years to recover from the global financial crisis, the quality of company balance sheets is much healthier this time around, he said.

Fidelity has analysts in the countries around the globe watching the spread of the outbreak and Mr Taylor was hopeful other countries could follow China’s lead and contain the virus in three to four weeks, although he acknowledged there were many unknowns.

“It’s a reasonable assumption but it’s certainly not a certainty,” he said.

Mr Taylor said his fund did not want to jump in too early but had high to mid single digits of its assets in cash and was looking for buying opportunities.

“You’re going to be able to able to buy a company that you can hold onto for five or 10 years,” he said.

Mr Taylor said he liked diversified global miners like BHP and Rio Tinto, which have been battered down by the crisis but still have strong balance sheets, good cash flow and excellent leadership.

He was also looking at travel companies, the technology sector, health care and property, mentioning CSL, Ramsay Health Care, Coles and Tyro Payments as specific companies.the fund was invested in or looking at.

Mr Taylor thought the Australian dollar was also set to rebound once the coronavirus is beaten.