Funds, supplies donation appeal for curbing pneumonia outbreak in China

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese has made a donation appeal for funds and supplies for helping curb the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China.

The federation in a letter of appeal called on Chinese nationals living overseas to donate money and supplies to help contain the pneumonia outbreak, especially medical supplies and protective items, including face masks, protective caps, suits and goggles and disposable latex gloves.

Donors of supplies can log on to the official website of Wuhan customs or contact the Red Cross Society of China Wuhan Branch for details.

Fund donations can be transferred to the bank account of the Overseas Chinese Charity Foundation of China and the use of the funds will be made public in a timely manner, according to the letter.