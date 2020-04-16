Furious key workers rage at Sadiq Khan over busy Tubes

Commuters shared photos of busy London Underground services again this morning despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Only key workers and those who are unable to work at home are meant to use the Tube, leading to millions staying away. But cuts to services has seen some people squeezed into confined carriages, further risking the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

Angry commuters today called the situation ‘ridiculous’ and a ‘mess’ as they shared pictures of crowded platforms and trains with travellers standing just inches away from each other in tweets to London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

It came as a record high of 854 coronavirus deaths were announced in the UK today, taking the total to 6,227, with 51,608 confirmed cases and Prime Minister Boris Johnson still in intensive care.

One Central Line commuter wrote on Twitter: ‘Another day, another mess up at Leytonstone. Social distancing impossible.

‘The lack of a service is causing too many people on a platform/tube carriage (approx 100 this morning). Do your bit for the country and fix this.’

Another Tube user also raged at the situation, tweeting: ‘Why isn’t enough being done… this is ridiculous.’

The number of passengers using the Tube has plunged during the lockdown, with 94% fewer on some days last week compared with the time last year. This has meant most trains are largely empty.

However, because the number of services has been dramatically reduced, key workers who still need to travel have been forced to pack into a smaller number of carriages at some busy points in the day.

In response, Mr Khan has insisted he is unable to run any more services because a third of TfL staff are off sick or in coronavirus self-isolation.

Today, Mr Khan again repeated the same message and urged Londoners to stay at home.

Yesterday, he revealed that ten public transport workers in London have died of coronavirus amid a growing row over the lack of personal protection equipment (PPE) for drivers.

The Mayor said the victims, eight of whom were bus drivers, died in the last few days.

He told Sky News: ‘They are in my thoughts and prayers, and my condolences to their families. It reminds us actually, one of the heroic frontline workers are transport workers.’

Transport bosses are furious with Transport for London (TfL) for refusing to provide drivers with protective equipment, including gloves and masks.

Unions Unite and Aslef have said public transport workers are risking their own safety to provide a service for essential workers.

Aslef official Finn Brennan said: ‘Every day brings fresh news of friends, family members and colleagues being struck down by this terrible virus.

‘Unlike politicians and managers, frontline transport staff cannot work from home. Everything possible must be done to protect their safety.

‘Tube drivers and other TfL staff are risking their own health and that of their families by leaving home to provide transport for vital staff.

‘By refusing to close non-essential workplaces, the Government is endangering their safety and that of other key workers who rely on public transport.”

Similar concerns have been raised by London’s bus drivers.

Over the weekend, a bus driver called James told Sky News: ‘Buses not being deep cleaned, we can see they aren’t even being touched.

‘Drivers are not being given masks or even gloves now because we are being told to wash our hands multiple times throughout the day which would be great but since all the shops are shut a massive majority of us don’t even have toilets or sinks to wash our hands.’

Mr Khan said he has been lobbying government ‘almost on a daily basis’ to get PPE for transport workers.

It comes after Mr Khan blamed commuters for packing public transport rather than ramp up services across the capital.

He said last week ‘too many people are not staying at home’ and again insisted they could not run any more services as he admitted only around half of all trains are now going during rush hour.

There are waits of up to 20 minutes between trains when usually it would be three to five minutes, leading to more busy carriages and platforms packed with key workers with no choice but to go to work.

Mr Khan told Good Morning Britain last Wednesday: ‘Transport for London staff are working their socks off. 30 per cent are self isolating or have symptoms. We are providing max services we can – of the 13 lines on TFL – all but two are working’.

He added: ‘There is a concern that still too many people who really, really should not be going to work are using public transport during the rush hour and the key message is unless you really have to get to work, work from home, and if you do have to go into work, please avoid the rush hour.’