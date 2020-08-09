Furious villagers attempt to block woman’s plans to build ‘Teletubby-style’ eco-home

PO-FACED villagers are trying to block plans for a “Teletubby-style” house.

June Titterton-Fox says her new eco-home would be one of the most energy-efficient in Britain.

But angry locals reckon the county councillor is living in Laa-Laa land and the £400,000 property would be “a real blot on the landscape”.

Mrs Titterton-Fox, 61, wants permission to build a three-bed home for her and husband Andy in Whitwell, Rutland. The property, similar to the 1990s children’s telly show, would create its own water supply, waste would be recycled on-site and excess power sold back to the grid.

Mrs Titterton-Fox said: “The house puts back into the environment more than it takes out. It would probably be the most energy-efficient house in the UK. It stays warm in winter and cool in summer.”

But a protest group has objected, saying: “The proposed building would be a real blot on the landscape.”

A neighbour said: “It is not befitting of the village to have a Teletubby-style Hobbit home becoming an eyesore.

“I know the villagers are prepared to fight this all the way. Nobody wants it here, but her.”

Mrs Titterton-Fox said: “It’s hurtful. We shouldn’t have to move out of the village we’ve lived in for 20 years.”

Rutland council is due to discuss the plans later this year.

