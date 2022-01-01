Further Covid restrictions, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, “must be an absolute last resort.”

Further Covid restrictions, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, should only be used as a last resort.

The health secretary said the focus going forward will be to ‘live alongside the virus,’ a day after the UK recorded a record high number of Covid cases.

Further Covid-19 restrictions in England “must be an absolute last resort,” according to the Health Secretary, who also stated that the UK must now look to live alongside the virus.

As Nightingale “surge hubs” are being set up at several hospitals across the country, Sajid Javid said the current wave of Omicron infections will “test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter.”

Temporary structures are being erected at eight hospital locations in anticipation of a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

On Friday, official figures revealed that a total of 189,846 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in the United Kingdom.

According to experts, the actual number of daily cases could be much higher.

Mr Javid wrote in the Daily Mail, “Curbs on our freedom must be an absolute last resort, and the British people rightly expect us to do everything we can to avoid them.”

He said he has been “acutely aware” of the lockdowns’ “enormous health, social, and economic costs.”

“I’ve been determined to give ourselves the best chance of living alongside the virus and avoiding strict measures in the future,” he added.

Since before Christmas, England has not announced any new Covid restrictions, but Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have taken additional measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus since Boxing Day.

Mr. Javid claimed that England “welcomed in 2022 with some of Europe’s least restrictive measures.”

Nightclubs remain open in England, unlike Northern Ireland and Wales, and there are no restrictions on the number of people who can congregate indoors.

While no new restrictions are planned for England at this time, reports suggest that working from home guidance, which is part of Plan B, will be extended for another three weeks.

Plan B also requires people attending large events to use the NHS Covid Pass and requires them to wear masks in a variety of indoor venues.

It will be in effect for six weeks, with ministers reviewing the measures after three weeks.

According to the Telegraph, this review is expected to take place when MPs return to Westminster on Wednesday.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

