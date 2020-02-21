Fury and Wilder in shoving match ahead of showdown in…

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder kicked off their final press conference with a shoving match ahead of Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title rematch.

As soon as the two men walked onto the stage, Briton Fury got right in Wilder’s face, singing and taunting the American champion.

Wilder and Fury exchange pushes! 😳 This is fight is going to be 🔥#WilderFury2 | Feb 22 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/7Bplq7IUj4 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 19, 2020

Wilder kept his composure well until finally losing his patience and pushing Fury away, with the challenger then replying in kind before security staff quickly waded in.

As the slanging match continued, Fury claimed to have raised Wilder’s profile and stock – only for the American to taunt his rival about his mental health issues.

Wilder said: “He should not dare to say that he got me into big-time boxing. If he does, I’ll slap him.

“Don’t you ever forget that when I found you, you were strung out on coke. You were like a big house, contemplating killing yourself.

“Don’t you ever forget who brought you to big-time boxing. I brought you back, dragged you back, I put food on your table for your family to eat and I’m doing it again for a second time.

“I’m the one who sells the pay-per-view and tickets. They come to see me.”

Fury, unsurprisingly, took Wilder to task over the taunts about suicide.

“I was the man who beat Wladimir Klitschko,” said the Briton.

“I gave you your biggest payday. You’re a bum – nobody even knows you in your own country.”

Responding to more goading about suicide, Fury said: “And that’s the man you take on? A man thinking about killing himself?

“You thought you were getting an easy victory, didn’t you? Well it didn’t work out – I came back and kicked your arse all over.”