Fury as 28 travellers not allowed to fly to Greece after locator form confusion

Brits flying to Greece with Wizz Air have been urged to take extra care when flying out.

It comes as 28 travellers at Luton were not allowed to fly because of ‘mistakes’ on their Passenger Locator Form, which is mandatory when entering Greece, the Independent reports.

But two furious travellers who were not allowed to fly after failing to enter their middle names have blasted the airline – and claim that the form said it was optional.

Harry Young and his partner were among the holidaymakers set to fly from Luton to Athens.

He told The Independent that they were forced to fork out an extra £600 travel with a different airline instead.

He said: “We had filled out our Greek PLF forms correctly and for the correct date a few days before.

“The middle name was optional on this form when entering details. I didn’t enter mine and nor did my partner.

“We were stopped due to not having a middle name on our PLF forms. We were sent to a supervisor and manager who were not helpful at all.”

The couple were forced to spend £100 on a taxi to Heathrow Airport and over £500 on one-way flights with British Airways.

Other holidaymakers have complained about similar experiences online.

One fuming traveller tweeted: “@Wizzair you are an absolute joke of an airline. Refused to let me on the plane for my holiday this morning because I didn’t fill out my initial for Covid form.

“BUT IT SAYS ITS OPTIONAL AS I EXPLAINED 100 TIMES TO THE RUDE STAFF @ LUTON AIRPORT.”

Another passenger added: “Refused boarding Wizz Air flight this morning with complete and accurate PLF!! PLF form states middle initial (optional) which was provided. Refused boarding as passport showed full middle name – Warning for others!!!”

One passenger tweeted on August 6: “Today you denied my family of 4 permssion to travel to Greece from Luton because we didn’t fill in PLF form properly.

“Not our fault, we new this would raise a concern but nothing we could do to fix it. How to apply for reimbursement?”

All holidaymakers flying to Greece must complete an online Passenger Locator Form at least 24 hours before arriving.

After filling out the form, travellers should receive an email acknowledgement and a QR code.

The QR code must be printed out or available via mobile phone.

Airlines will ask travellers to prove that they have completed the form before boarding and the Foreign Office warns: “Failure to do so could result in you being refused boarding to the flight.”

Children under the age of 18 years old may be added to a parent’s form.

The FCO adds: “Failure to do so in advance may result in your carrier not allowing you to travel, receipt of a 500 Euro fine from the Greek authorities on arrival, or the Greek authorities not allowing you to enter the country.”

Wizz Air confirmed that 28 passengers were not allowed to fly from Luton to Athens.

A spokesperson told the Independent: “Wizz Air confirms that 28 passengers who were due to fly from London Luton to Athens were offloaded from the W9 4467 flight as a result of having no Passenger Locator Form (PLF), mistakes on their form, or insufficient detail on their form, such as missing middle names.

“Wizz Air reminds passengers that it is their responsibility to complete a PLF with all the necessary information to be allowed to fly to Greece.

“Passengers who do not complete the form or do so incorrectly will be refused carriage, and are not entitled to compensation.”