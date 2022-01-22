Fury as a shocking photo shows a teacher taping a mask to the face of a young student.

A shocking photo of a teacher taping a mask to a young student’s face in a school classroom has outraged parents.

Parents were outraged by the viral photo, and they expressed their concerns to district leaders at a tense school board meeting on Thursday night.

“Whether you’re pro-mask or anti-mask, I hope we can all agree that taping masks to children’s faces crosses the LINE,” one Facebook post said.

According to the New York Post, the photo shows a Hatfield, Pennsylvania, middle school teacher taping a mask to the face of a student on January 17.

As of Friday night, the circumstances that led the teacher to tape the top and side of the child’s mask remained unknown.

Students, staff, and visitors to the school were required to wear masks inside “during high levels of community transmission,” according to a November post on the district’s website.

In a statement, the North Penn School District apologized for the incident and said the matter was being “addressed” with the involved teacher.

“An image taken in one of our classrooms last week and circulating on social media does not represent the universal values that the North Penn School District strives to instill in both our students and staff,” according to the statement.

“It was determined after an immediate investigation that, while the incident was isolated and no malice was intended, the teacher’s actions were entirely inappropriate and unacceptable, regardless of the context.”

At the school board meeting on Thursday, where they heard from concerned parents, district leaders apologized once more.

The mother of the student in the photo issued a statement, which was published by NorthPennNow.com.

In a statement, the child’s mother said she never intended for the photo to go viral and had agreed to share it with a local private group to gain support ahead of the school board meeting.

She described the situation as “completely out of control,” and her “worst nightmare.”

“As stated above, while I appreciate parents and groups coming to our defense, what this has evolved into is exactly what I wanted to avoid,” she said.

The North Penn Stronger Together Facebook page, which the photo was posted on, is run by a district parent, according to local Fox affiliate WTXF.

She told the news station that the photo was shared in an attempt to rally support for a call to action from the district.

She admitted that she didn’t expect it to go viral, but she can see why so many people were moved by it.

The district described the situation as “serious,” but said no further information could be obtained…

