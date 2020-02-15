Fury as Dreamworld shuts down Rocky Hollow Log Ride – the third since Thunder River Rapids tragedy

Dreamworld has closed down one of its much-loved original attractions for good as the theme park struggles to recover from the deadly Thunder River Rapids tragedy which claimed four lives.

The Rocky Hollow Log Ride has been an icon since the Gold Coast tourist attraction opened in December 1981 but has been closed for months after a man almost drowned on the ride in 2016.

The theme park has announced the popular ride will not reopen due to rising maintenance costs, sparking disappointment from thrillseekers.

‘In order to continue Dreamworld’s journey as Australia’s biggest and best theme park, the Dreamworld team has made the decision to retire the Rocky Hollow Log Ride,’ its website states.

‘Dreamworld guests should be assured that this decision to not reopen the ride following its recent scheduled maintenance has been made to allow us to continue developing new experiences for guests while taking proactive steps to deliver a new generation of rides.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the theme park for further comment.

It’s the third Dreamworld ride to be discontinued since Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett and Roozi Araghi lost their lives on the Thunder River Rapids in October 2016.

The coroner is due to hand down his findings on the tragedy on February 23.

The Rocky Hollow Log Ride was also embroiled in troubled waters in recent years.

Brisbane man Samson Sherrin was knocked unconscious when he was run over by two other boats when he fell off the ride in April 2016.

He suffered severe neck and head injuries, hip, rib and foot fractures and acute respiratory failure and later sued Dreamworld owners Ardent Leisure.

The ride re-opened just two days later with the ‘all clear’ from independent and Worksafe Queensland inspectors but closed six months later in the wake of the Thunder River Rapids tragedy.

The ride used the same conveyor belt system as the doomed Thunder River Rapids attraction.

It reopened with new safety features in 2018 before it closed again for more maintenance.

The high-speed Tower of Terror also was shut down in November as part of a plan by Dreamworld for new attractions at the site.

Dreamworld fans have taken to social media to express their devastation over the permanent closure of Rocky Hollow Log Ride.

‘All my old favourites gone now. Log ride, mine ride, wipeout, chair lift, the avalanche/mattahorn ride and the rapids ride. People love nostalgia, taking their kids on rides they loved as a kid etc – a very poor decision from Dreamworld management, I believe,’ one man commented.

Another added: ‘The slow demise of Dreamworld is painful to watch after so many great memories over the years. Removing classics and replacing them with cheap basic attractions while expecting the public to stay engaged and hand over more money each year is a failing business model.’

Recent Dreamworld visitors were also disappointed to hear of the ride’s demise.

‘The ride was one of the more idyllic rides we used to love to do as a kid. As we grew old, we used to take our kids on it as well,’ one visitor told Nine News.

‘It will be missed.’

Others reminisced about their fond memories of the attraction.

‘So many great memories of riding the log ride with my family when we were down for holidays as kids over the years,’ one woman commented.

Last August, Dreamworld announced a $70million redevelopment to return the park to its former glory, which included a new state of the art rollercoaster and six new water slides.