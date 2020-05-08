Fury as Sir Keir Starmer asks ‘have you got what you need’ when applauding the NHS

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer caused Twitter fury after asking the media ‘have you got what you need’ at the end of the 8pm ‘clap for our carers’.

He took part in the weekly NHS appreciation gesture on a live Sky News broadcast but stopped abruptly at the end of the clap.

He was joined by his wife Victoria Starmer and they both stood outside their house this evening to take part in the one minute clap.

Sources close to Sir Keir said the Labour leader asked the question because he wanted to bring his young daughter over from across the road.

People on Twitter were furious and claimed he was just using the clap for a ‘photo opportunity’ and said the whole incident was a ‘PR nightmare’.

One Twitter user said: ‘Keir Starmer saying “have you got what you need” to the cameraman at the end of the minute clap… lol says a lot.’

Another said: ‘Ha. Keir Starmer “clapping”, turns to reporter “have you got what you need?” Then stops. Forgetting camera is still on him. Smarmy b*****d obviously just clapping for the cameras. Either do it or don’t (I don’t anymore) but don’t f***king pretend.’

But Marc Ward, the cameraman Sir Keir was addressing, later clarified the Labour leader had just wanted to get his daughter.

‘I’m that cameraman he was talking to – he asked me as a way to clear the path to bring his daughter over from across the road,’ he wrote.

Sir Keir was joined by other politicians, including Matt Hancock, in clapping for the NHS as Britain enters their sixth week in lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

This comes after Keir Starmer suggested lockdown must stay in place until UK testing capacity is much higher – after daily numbers slumped below 100,000 again.

Dominic Raab also said restrictions must remain in place for the moment as he renewed them for another three weeks but risked confusing the situation by saying the PM will spell out ‘milestones’ that will permit moves to loosen the draconian curbs.

Boris Johnson today told Cabinet that the government will be proceeding with ‘maximum caution’ as Downing Street warned people not to sunbathe this bank holiday weekend as temperatures are due to rise to almost 80F (26C).

Some of the first changes to lockdown are expected to permit more outdoor activities because of the reduced rate of transmission outdoors compared to in confined spaces.

The Prime Minister will use an address to the nation on Sunday to set out his lockdown exit plan with some changes then expected to be made starting on Monday.

By Danyal Hussain and Joe Davies and Kate Dennett for MailOnline

An animated and emotional Boris Johnson led millions of Britons taking part in the seventh weekly ‘clap for carers’ tonight to thank NHS staff and healthcare workers putting their lives on the line in the fight against coronavirus.

The event is now in its seventh week, with Britons up and down the country stepping onto their doorsteps, balconies and front gardens to applaud frontline workers at 8pm every Thursday.

And the Prime Minister led the outpouring of support, going through a range of emotions outside Downing Street tonight.

He tweeted a video of himself applauding, saying: ‘Thank you to all of our carers for your fantastic work, day in, day out. You are pillars of society in the fight against coronavirus.’

The prime minister’s partner Carrie Symonds, who gave birth to their son Wilfred last Wednesday, also joined in the applause, posting on Twitter: ‘Spotted this flower rainbow leaving UCLH with Wilfred last week. Clapping again for our fantastic carers tonight.’

Alongside members of the public, politicians, celebrities and the emergency services took part in tonight’s clap.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted a picture of herself clapping, adding: ‘To our NHS and care workers, and to everyone doing essential work to keep the country going at this time…thank you so much’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: ‘Another emotional moment as the country comes together to clap for our key workers, our carers and all those keeping our country going through this crisis.’

Children banged on pots and pans while some people blared foghorns and bagpipes to mark tonight’s event.

In some parts of the country, people even shared photos of rainbows appearing just as they stopped to take photos of the clapping.

The country has marked the weekly-event with gusto and it appears that, seven weeks in, the nation is still keen to express its thanks to its carers and key workers amid the pandemic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was filmed clapping on a London rooftop to show his support for health workers.

In a Twitter post he said: ‘A brilliant show of support again for our heroic carers and all those on the front line of our national coronavirus effort.’

While former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took to the streets outside his Islington home to ring a bell in support of carers.

In Belfast, heathcare staff at the Mater – one of the main hospitals on the front line of the coronavirus emergency – unfurled a large banner to say thank you to the local community for all their support.

Nearby residents lined the streets to applaud the workers in a mutual display of gratitude.

Cars passing on the Crumlin Road sounded their horns and a piper played during what was a light-hearted event.

At the conclusion, several nurses jokingly wrapped one of their colleagues up in the banner before heading back inside the hospital to resume their shifts.

Ahead of tonight’s poignant event, people across the UK showed their support for NHS workers by putting up rainbow flags in windows and outside their homes.

In London, Network Rail erected a rainbow sign at Clapham Junction station with a message saying thank you to key workers for their efforts amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, houses in Wattsville, a village in the Gwent valleys decorated their house with rainbow flags showing support for the NHS, carers and other frontline workers ahead of tonight’s event.

Last week, Boris Johnson led the clapping as he stood on the steps of Downing Street just hours after claiming the UK is ‘past the peak’ of the virus and on a ‘downward slope’ in the number of deaths at his first daily press conference back at No10.

His partner Carrie Symonds tweeted to say she had ‘another wonderful reason’ to clap for the Health Service after giving birth to their baby boy last Wednesday.

There were also three cheers for newly-promoted Colonel Tom Moore outside his home in Bedfordshire to mark his 100th birthday, with the PM giving him a personal thank you and his neighbours coming out in force to sing for him.

Last week, people stood in awe as rainbows formed above their towns and cities just as they prepared to clap – the same symbol children have been putting in their windows to say thank you to the NHS.

The nationwide campaign was started by a Dutch woman from London called AnneMarie Plas, who went viral with her plea to clap for healthcare workers after seeing it take place in her home country and others around Europe.

It comes as Dominic Raab tonight announced there is ‘no change’ yet to the UK’s coronavirus lockdown rules as he urged Britons not to take advantage of sunny bank holiday weather – even as Boris Johnson prepares to ease restrictions.

The Prime Minister will use an address to the nation on Sunday to set out his lockdown exit plan with some changes then expected to be made starting on Monday.

Mr Raab said restrictions must remain in place for the moment as he renewed them for another three weeks but risked confusing the situation by saying the PM will spell out ‘milestones’ that will permit moves to loosen the draconian curbs.

The Foreign Secretary told the daily Downing Street press briefing that initial changes will be ‘modest’ and ‘incremental’ – and could be reversed if the disease starts to flare up again.

Mr Raab said the rate of infection – the R value – was between 0.5 and 0.9 and the number of new coronavirus cases and daily death toll were both ‘steadily falling’.

Mr Johnson today told Cabinet that the government will be proceeding with ‘maximum caution’ as Downing Street warned people not to sunbathe this weekend as temperatures are due to rise to almost 80F.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman told reporters ‘there is no change to the advice’ and people are still being told to stay at home as much as they can. Asked if that meant ‘don’t sunbathe this weekend’, the spokesman said: ‘If you want to put it like that.’