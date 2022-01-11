Fury as the energy giant tells Brits to ‘cuddle your cat’ and ‘do star jumps’ to stay warm as bills are set to double to £2,000 per year.

Fury as energy giant tells Britons to ‘cuddle your cat’ and ‘do star jumps’ to stay warm as bills are set to double to £2,000 per year.

ONE of the UK’s energy behemoths has sparked outrage after telling Britons to “cuddle your cat” and “do star jumps” to stay warm as their bills are set to soar to £2,000 a year.

MPs slammed OVO Energy’s “plainly offensive” advice on lowering energy bills issued yesterday.

The Financial Times reported that the email included ten “simple and cost-effective ways to stay warm this winter.”

“A cuddle with your pets and loved ones,” “ginger and porridge,” and “avoiding chilli because it makes you sweat” are among the absurd suggestions.

Another idea was to “get moving” by cleaning the house and challenging “the kids to a Hula-Hoop contest.”

The email was sent to customers of SSE Energy Services, an electricity and gas company bought out by OVO in 2020, according to the Financial Times.

Theresa Villiers, a former Tory cabinet minister, described the advice as “pretty insensitive.”

“Many people are concerned about rising energy bills, and they will not appreciate being told to do star jumps,” she said.

OVO has been urged to apologize by Labour MP Darren Jones, who chairs the business select committee.

“At a time when so many families are struggling, being told to put on a sweater if you can’t afford it is clearly offensive,” he said.

It comes at a time when household electricity bills are expected to double this year, and incomes are expected to be squeezed more than they have been since the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

In April, energy bills are expected to increase by more than half, or £700, to £2,000 per household per year.

“We understand how difficult the situation will be for many of our customers this year,” an OVO spokesman told the Financial Times.

“As we approach this energy crisis, we’re working hard to find meaningful solutions, and we recognize that the content of this blog was misjudged and unhelpful.”

We apologize profusely for our embarrassment.”

The energy crisis began in October of last year as a result of a number of factors, including a reduction in Russian gas supplies and reduced stockpiles in the United Kingdom, which caused prices to skyrocket.

In the same month, ofgem, the energy regulator that determines bills for 15 million homes, raised a rate cap by 12%.

Meanwhile, as the cost of living continues to rise to new heights, charities have warned of an increase in people living in “fuel poverty.”

Official figures suggested that inflation could reach its highest level in 30 years, while Goldman Sachs warned that prices could rise by as much as 6.87 percent in April, far exceeding the government’s 2 percent target…

