Future of Albania, Western Balkans should be towards Europe: Michel

TIRANA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The future of Albania and the Western Balkans should be towards Europe, President of the European Council Charles Michel said here on Friday at a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Michel was welcomed by Rama in an official ceremony held at the Palace of Brigades in the capital Tirana.

Speaking to reporters, Michel said that despite the fact that the European countries are “unanimous on the future enlargement of the European Union (EU), the future of Albania and the Western Balkans should be turned towards Europe.”

However, according to the EC president, the path towards EU requires engagement with reforms, modernization, rule of law and to fight against corruption.

Michel underlined that European countries should mobilize on “an investment pact for the Western Balkans to encourage the economic development of the region.”

He added that the EU members will hold further discussions in the coming weeks on the enlargement strategy of the EU.

For his part, Rama declared that Albania will continue to work with reforms and for a better future of the country despite the decision the EU members will take regarding the start of membership talks.

Rama told reporters that during their meeting they discussed the integration process of Albania into the EU, what the country has achieved and what needs to be done.

“I am pleased that the president has expressed his willingness to be committed in the further integration of the region,” Rama said.

Rama also commended the support of the EU leader following the devastating earthquake that hit the country on Nov. 26 last year and for his commitment to the donors’ conference to be held on Feb. 17 in Brussels to help Albania in its reconstruction program.

“Europe stands close to Albania and will not leave us alone in our efforts for reconstruction,” added Rama.

In October last year, the bid by Albania and North Macedonia to open EU accession negotiations was blocked due mainly to France’s opposition. Paris justified its decision with the need for the EU to develop a new accession methodology.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has reiterated its recommendation for Albania to start membership talks.