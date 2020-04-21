G20 health ministers support WHO’s leading role in fight against COVID-19

Health Ministers of Group of 20 (G20) have highlighted the need to further coordinate efforts and to support the role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in combatting COVID-19.

A virtual meeting on Sunday, hosted by Saudi Arabia, convened health leaders of G20 members and other invited countries, as well as officials from international and regional organizations including the WHO and the World Bank Group.

During the meeting, G20 health ministers voiced their support for the WHO in playing a leading role in coordinating global efforts against the novel coronavirus.

Ma Xiaowei, minister in charge of China’s National Health Commission, said China is willing to implement the consensus reached at the Extraordinary G20 Leaders’ Summit in late March, and calls on all parties to continue supporting the WHO’s leading role in coordinating international cooperation against COVID-19.

He also called for international cooperation in carrying out joint prevention and control in the fight against the pandemic.