G7 finance ministers plan call on Tuesday on…

ROME, March 2 – G7 finance ministers are expected to hold a conference call on Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, three sources told Reuters.

The outbreak is plunging the world economy into its worst downturn since the global financial crisis, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development warned on Monday, urging governments and central banks to fight back to avoid an even steeper slump. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Leigh Thomas in Paris, editing by Andrew Heavens)