G7 finance ministers to discuss coronavirus this week -…

PARIS, March 2 – G7 finance ministers will discuss by phone this week how to best to limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on economic growth, French Finance Minister Le Maire said on Monday.

“There will be a concerted action. Yesterday I spoke with the G7 president, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and this week we will have a meeting by phone of the finance G7 ministers to coordinate our responses,” Le Maire told France 2 television.

He also said that euro zone finance ministers would also be in touch with each other and that he would speak with ECB chief Christine Lagarde.

“We must act so that this impact that we know will be important on growth, be as limited as possible,” he added.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)