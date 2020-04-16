G7 leaders call for reform at WHO: White House

WASHINGTON

The Group of Seven leaders called for reform at the World Health Organization (WHO) for what they say is a lack of transparency in response to the global coronavirus crisis, the White House said Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump chaired a videoconference with G7 leaders in which the leaders discussed contributions provided to the international body which amounts to more than $1 billion, according to a statement.

“Much of the conversation centered on the lack of transparency and chronic mismanagement of the pandemic by the WHO,” said the White House. “The leaders called for a thorough review and reform process.”

The call came days after Trump halted funding to the health body, accusing it of being “China-centric” and failing to share timely information timely with the world.

“Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China’s lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death,” Trump said Tuesday.

The U.S. gives $400 million to $500 million to the WHO annually and China contributes about $40 million, according to the U.S. president.

“G7 leaders agreed to remain committed to taking every necessary measure to ensure a strong and coordinated global response to this health crisis and the associated humanitarian and economic calamity and to launch a strong and sustainable recovery,” said the White House.

The G7 is composed of the U.S., Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Globally, more than 2.1 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, with the death toll exceeding 140,000, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University. More than 528,700 have recovered.