G7 says to use “all appropriate policy tools” to mitigate COVID-19’s economic impact

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Xinhua) — The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations on Tuesday said they will “use all appropriate policy tools” in the efforts to mitigate the economic impact from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks,” the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said in a joint statement issued after an emergency conference call.

The officials from the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada said they “are closely monitoring” the spread of the coronavirus disease and its impact on markets and economic conditions, adding that they stand ready to cooperate further “on timely and effective measures.”

Besides strengthening efforts to expand health services, the finance ministers said they “are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy during this phase.”

“G7 central banks will continue to fulfill their mandates, thus supporting price stability and economic growth while maintaining the resilience of the financial system,” the statement added.

The G7 officials also said they welcome the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and other international financial institutions working to help member countries to address challenges posed by COVID-19 through the use of available instruments “to the fullest extent possible.”

In a joint statement released on Monday, the IMF and the World Bank pledged to use instruments including emergency financing, policy advice, and technical assistance to help member countries to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, saying: “In particular, we have rapid financing facilities that, collectively, can help countries respond to a wide range of needs.”

They also noted that international cooperation is “essential” for coping with the public health and economic impact from the COVID-19 outbreak.