G7 Summit Will Likely Be Held After November Election, Trump Says

President Trump said the next Group of Seven summit will likely be held after the presidential election in November. He claimed this would make for a “better” atmosphere at the event.

“I’m much more inclined to do it sometime after the election,” Trump said Monday at a press briefing.

“We’re going to be doing it after the election. I think it’s a better atmosphere to have a G7,” Trump continued. “I think it’s a lot, I think it’s just a better, calmer atmosphere to have a G7.”

The G7 was originally slated to be held at Camp David in June, but plans were scrapped due to the coronavirus. Trump claimed he has not yet sent out formal invitations for the event.

“We haven’t sent out invitations. We’re talking to them,” Trump said. He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin should be invited.

“I certainly would invite him to the meeting. I think he’s an important factor,” Trump continued.

Trump drew controversy last year when he suggested he would host the G7 event at his company’s Doral resort in Miami. Lawmakers from both parties swiftly accused Trump of profiting off the presidency. Trump later backtracked on the decision.