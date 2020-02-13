G77, UN express full support for China’s efforts to contain novel coronavirus

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The Group of 77 (G77) and the United Nations on Monday expressed full support for China’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

The G77 expresses its full support to the comprehensive efforts made by the Chinese government to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and recognizes China’s efforts in extending cooperation with the international community, said Guyana’s UN ambassador Rudolph Michael Ten-Pow, whose country chairs the G77 for 2020, at the 58th session of the Commission on Social Development (CSocD).

The G77 emphasizes that the international community should work together in a spirit of responsibility, transparency, solidarity and cooperation and avoid discrimination, stigma and disinformation so as to bring this outbreak under control as soon as possible.

The group also emphasizes the important role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in global public health preparedness and response, and calls for respect for the professional guidance of the WHO regarding the containment of the outbreak, he said.

UN Undersecretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin said that he joins the secretary-general and heads of all UN system entities in recognizing the resilience and effort China is making to combat this global health challenge.

“We, in the UN system, are prepared to offer strong support to the people and government of China in their fight against the outbreak of the coronavirus. We are confident that they will succeed in curbing the novel coronavirus very soon,” said Liu.

Gbolie Desire Wulfran Ipo, chair of the 58th session of the CSocD and deputy permanent representative of Cote d’Ivoire to the United Nations, expressed appreciation and full support to the high-level political commitment and extraordinary efforts made by the government of China to fight the outbreak, and called for international solidarity and cooperation.

The G77 at the United Nations is a coalition of developing countries with an aim to promote its members’ collective political and economic interests in the world body. China participates in the G77 but does not consider itself a member. Although there were 77 founding members, the group has expanded to more than 130 members.