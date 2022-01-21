Gabby Petito died from what cause?

Gabby Petito’s cause of death was unknown.

GABBY Petito’s lawyer confirmed on September 21 that the body discovered in Wyoming belonged to her.

After a cross-country road trip, her fiancé Brian Laundrie returned home without her, the 22-year-old had been missing for weeks.

Dr. Teton, the Teton County Coroner, announced on September 21, 2021 that

Petito died as a result of a homicide, according to Brent Blue.

Gabby’s cause of death was strangulation, according to an official autopsy report released by Teton County on October 12, 2021.

Following that, Special Agent Michael Schneider released a statement requesting that anyone with information on her fiancé Laundrie’s whereabouts contact them immediately.

“The FBI’s commitment to justice is at the heart of every investigation,” said Schneider.

“The FBI and our partners are committed to ensuring that whoever is responsible for or involved in Mr.

Petito’s death was a result of their actions.”

“Good afternoon, Mr.

A person of interest, Brian Laundrie, has been named.

Anyone who has information about Mr.

The FBI should be contacted about Laundrie’s role in this case and his current location.”

Petito’s body had only been discovered a few days prior in Wyoming.

While we await autopsy results, an attorney for Petito’s family released a brief statement to the media on the same day.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the press and news media for allowing the Petito and Schmidt families to grieve,” said attorney Richard Stafford.

“When Gabby returns, we’ll issue a statement.”

I’ll contact you to set up a meeting time and place.”

Gabby’s family announced on October 3, 2021 that they had established the Gabby Petito Foundation in memory of their late daughter.

A tweet from the Gabby Petito Foundation read, “The Gabby Petito Foundation is up and running!”

“We have a lot of work ahead of us; our website is just getting started, so bear with us; we’ll get there.”

Thank you so much for all of your love and support!”

Gabby’s father coined the phrase “She touched the world” in an Instagram post after her remains were discovered at a Wyoming campsite on September 19.

The foundation’s website has also gone live, after being “under construction” in the week since Gabby’s family first announced their plans to start a charity in her honor at her funeral.

Laundrie returned home on September 1 after the couple’s cross-country trip, having hired an attorney but refusing to cooperate with the police.

Laundrie’s attorney confirmed his client was missing on Friday, September 17.

The FBI searched Gabby’s home for evidence relating to the case and his whereabouts after his body was discovered.

Laundrie’s personal belongings were seized on October 20…

