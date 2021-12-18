Gabby Petito documentary news – Brian Laundrie’s parents speak out after a Peacock show about his murder sheds new light on him.

Gabby Petito documentary news – Her parents speak out after a Peacock show about murder sheds new light on Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito’s parents speak out about their beloved daughter in a new Peacock show about murder.

The documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies, and Social Media is available for viewing on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

Petito, 22, and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, left on a cross-country road trip and never returned.

The 22-year-old went missing on September 11th, just days after Laundrie returned home without her, and her body was discovered on September 19th.

Laundrie was named a person of interest after autopsy results revealed she was strangled to death, but he vanished and was found dead of an apparent suicide on October 22.

Exclusive interviews with her family are said to be featured in the new documentary, which “sheds new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions, and the shocking conclusion.”

For the latest news and updates, visit our Gabby Petito live blog…

‘Her final resting place,’ says the narrator.

Gabby’s family traveled to Wyoming, where her remains were discovered on September 19 near Grand Teton National Park.

“It was almost as if it were her home.”

On a recent episode of the show featuring Gabby’s parents and step-parents, Gabby’s mother, Mrs Schmidt, told Dr Oz about her daughter’s final resting place.

“It’s such a lovely, peaceful place to be.”

And that’s what we did when we went there to bring her home.”

continued Gabby Petito’s father at her funeral

“And she’s inspired a lot of women and men to put their own needs first.”

Prioritize yourself, and do it now, while you still have the opportunity.

He continued, “As a father, I couldn’t be more proud.”

Joe also advised women in toxic relationships to “leave now” in order to avoid a similar tragedy.

Only a few days later, the family held a press conference at which Nicole displayed matching tattoos that Gabby had designed prior to her death.

Gabby’s family announced the Gabby Petito Foundation on October 3, 2021, in honor of their late daughter.

Gabby Petito’s father was present at her memorial service.

Following the autopsy results, Gabby’s family held a memorial service on September 26 to lay her to rest.

Joe, her father, said at the service that he hoped her life would “inspire” others.

“Be inspired by what she brought to the table when you leave here today,” he said, adding that “the entire planet now knows this woman’s name.”

Gabby’s final message

Gabby’s mother, for example…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.