Gabby Petito documentary news – The Peacock documentary, which was just released, sheds light on Gabby’s murder and Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito’s disappearance and murder are the subject of a new documentary that can now be viewed online.

The documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies, and Social Media is available to watch on Peacock, an NBC streaming service.

Petito, 22, and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, went on a cross-country road trip and never returned.

On September 11, just days after Laundrie returned home without her, the 22-year-old was reported missing, and her remains were discovered on September 19.

Laundrie was named a person of interest after autopsy results revealed she was strangled to death, but he vanished and was found dead of an apparent suicide on October 22.

Exclusive interviews with her family are said to be included in the new documentary, which “sheds new light on the tragic story, unanswered questions, and shocking conclusion.”

Licensing fees are refunded by the Moab Police Department.

Officers in the Utah city where Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had an explosive domestic dispute are accused of illegally collecting nearly (dollar)3,000 in fees for the traumatic police bodycam footage of the incident.

The Moab Police Department intends to refund the fees collected from multiple media outlets for footage of officers stopping Gabby and her ex-fiancé Brian outside of Arches National Park.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, which cited a city budget document, the thousands of dollars in fees charged by Moab police for the dissemination of the footage – which garnered national attention – cost three times what the department had expected to take in for the entire fiscal year of fee revenues.

According to a document obtained by The Tribune through an open records request, the Moab Police Department charged 30 entities – mostly news organizations – (dollar)98 to provide footage totaling (dollar)2,940.

Since then, the law enforcement agency has agreed to refund the fees, which may have been in violation of Utah law.

Gabby’s reason for visiting Grand Teton National Park

Petito had quit her job and packed her belongings into a camper van in preparation for a cross-country adventure with Brian Laundrie, which began in July and was documented through a series of social media posts.

The couple can be seen barefoot in a canyon or surveying the ochre rocks of state and national parks in photos shared on social media.

Petito and Laundrie are seen kissing tenderly, enjoying a sunset together, and strolling on a beach in a YouTube video posted during their trip.

However, after the 22-year-old mysteriously vanished, her family filed a missing person report on September 11, and Laundrie reappeared…

