Gabby Petito’s case has been closed by the FBI, months after vlogger Brian Laundrie killed himself.

Gabby Petito’s case has been closed by the FBI, months after vlogger Brian Laundrie committed suicide.

The FBI’s final statement on the Gabby Petito case has been made public.

The statement came just one day after Brian and Gabby’s families reached an agreement on the couple’s belongings.

“In this case, we’ve completed all logical investigative steps.”

“Aside from Brian Laundrie, there were no other individuals directly involved in Gabby Petito’s tragic death,” the report stated.

“Throughout the investigation, the FBI’s primary goal was to bring Gabby and her family to justice.”

Because the investigation was covered by the media all over the world, the public’s assistance was invaluable.”

The FBI, along with local and state law enforcement officials, thanked the public for their tips and assistance during the investigation.

The FBI currently has the notebook found by Laundrie’s body at the Carlton Reserve on October 20, 2021.

“There has been an agreement in principle on the distribution of property between the families,” Chris and Roberta Laundrie’s attorney Steven Bertolino told WFLA.

Gabby’s parents, Joe and Nichole, met with the FBI in Tampa on Thursday, according to News Nation’s Brian Entin; however, the purpose of the meeting is still unknown.

According to the filing, Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a petition in Sarasota County court on December 8 to be granted access to their son’s belongings, which include two bank accounts with (dollar)20,000.

However, Bertolino stated that the notebook would not be given to the Laundries.

“The petition is simply to administer his estate,” Bertolino told Fox News.

“Law enforcement’s return of property is distinct.”

The public is hoping that the notebook will shed light on the final weeks before Laundrie, 23, committed suicide in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Reserve.

While traveling with Gabby, Laundrie was seen carrying notebooks.

While exploring the Appalachian Trail in Georgia, Brian was tucked under some blankets next to a stream and appeared to be relaxing in a hammock.

With a handful of fine point ink pens, a green spiraled notebook was stacked on top of a paperback edition of Chuck Palahniuk’s Lullaby.

An orange notebook was also discovered inside a tent while the young couple was camping in Zion National Park, Utah, during their ill-fated cross-country road trip.

Gabby’s immaculately decorated 2012 Ford Transit Connect van’s interior appears to contain additional notebooks.

