Gabby Petito’s family has returned to Florida four months after she was strangled to death, which is a major new development in the case.

Four months after their daughter was strangled to death, GABBY Petito’s family returned to Florida.

According to Fox News, the Petito family was seen on Thursday morning checking in through the FBI’s Tampa Field Office’s guard gate.

Gabby’s family was in Tampa, according to Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino, after “an agreement in principle with respect to the distribution of property between the families” was reached.

The Laundrie family’s lawyer for their son’s estate battle, William Galarza, told The US Sun that he had no knowledge of the visit.

Gabby’s mother filed a claim on December 28 to reclaim her murdered daughter’s belongings as part of Brian Laundrie’s parents’ petition to gain access to his $20,000 estate.

Bertolino stated at the time that the family would not contest Nichole Schmidt’s claim.

Bertolino told The US Sun at the time, “Arrangements will be made, and they will be given to Gabby’s family without contest.”

Nichole requested that all of Gabby’s belongings from the Laundrie home in North Port, Florida, be returned to her, according to the lawyer.

Gabby’s mother filed a statement in Sarasota County regarding Laundrie’s estate dispute, according to court records.

Because the claim doesn’t mention specific items belonging to Gabby, it’s unclear which of her belongings may be included in the lawsuit.

The claim states, “The basis for the claim is Gabby Petito’s possession or control of personal property.”

“The claim’s amount is unknown, but it is due now and will become due upon the release of personal property.

“It is unknown if the decedent’s final photos, videos, or words are contained in the property, so the claim is contingent or unliquidated.”

Bertolino told Fox on Thursday that he and Petito’s attorney had “been working together to come to an agreement on the distribution of property to be released from law enforcement.”

He went on to say that he and Stafford had written an agreement “to detail how the property” would be distributed when the time came.

Richard Stafford, the Petito family’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The US Sun.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie petitioned to gain access to their son’s estate on December 8.

The couple has applied to be the executors of his estate.

According to court records, they filed Laundrie’s death certificate in addition to information about his bank accounts and property.

Even though he allegedly spent (dollar)1,000 on Gabby’s credit card after her death, court records show Laundrie had (dollar)20,000 in his bank account when he died.