Gabby Petito’s family posts heartfelt Christmas tributes months after her death, saying, “We miss you, we cry for you.”

Gabby Petito’s family posts heartbreaking Christmas tributes months after her death, saying, “We miss you, we cry for you.”

GABBY Petito’s family has posted heartfelt tributes to her on the first Christmas since she was killed earlier this year.

“Keep sending us the signs so we know you’re with us,” her father Joseph said in a heartfelt Instagram message.

Joseph Petito’s Instagram caption reads, “You’re our Angel now Gabby.”

“Assist your brothers and sisters in fulfilling their ambitions.

We love you, we miss you, we cry for you, and when we see those signs, we smile.

“To my baby girl, a very merry Christmas in heaven.”

The post has received over 14,000 likes and over 400 comments so far.

Nicole Schmidt, Gabby Petito’s mother, paid tribute to her late daughter on Twitter over the holidays, writing: “I know you are with us always, I feel you, I dream of you, I see the signs daily.”

We made it through Christmas, despite it being difficult, sad, and tear-filled.

But I know you’re always with us; I sense you, dream of you, and see signs of your presence every day.

(hashtag)missingyou(hashtag)angel(hashtag)justiceforgabby(hashtag)brokenheart(hashtag)KeepGoing(hashtag)BeKindpic.twitter.comujFSenkQTd

Tara Petito, Petito’s stepmother, posted a “Letter from Heaven” to her Twitter account.

“Life is so fragile,” says the tweet.

Tell your loved ones you love them this Christmas and hug them a little tighter because tomorrow is not guaranteed.

My angel, I miss and adore you.”

Gabby vanished in early September, and her remains were discovered in a Wyoming park on September 19.

Gabby was on a “van life” trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, when he mysteriously returned to his family’s home in Florida alone, raising questions about her whereabouts.

When the two were in Utah in late August, she was last seen alive.

On September 11th, her family formally filed a missing person report.

Meanwhile, Laundrie remained at his parents’ home in Florida, despite reports that he was refusing to help in the search and was not cooperating with police at the time.

Petito’s body was discovered and identified on September 21 in Grand Teton National Park.

Petito died as the result of a homicide, according to Brent Blue.

Prior to his disappearance, Laundrie became a “person of interest” in Petito’s case, and he committed suicide at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Following an extensive search at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 21, Laundrie’s remains were discovered.

A documentary about the case was recently released on Peacock, revealing even more chilling details about the case.

