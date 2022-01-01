Gabby Petito’s father posts an emotional New Year’s Eve message after vloggeer’s ill-fated van life trip with Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito’s father posts an emotional New Year’s Eve message after vloggeer’s doomed van life trip with Brian Laundrie.

THE Petito family ushered in the year 2022 with a moving video of lights floating through the night sky and a touching tribute to Gabby.

“Happy New Year Gabby,” Joseph Petito tweeted with the video.

Continue to make an impact on the world.

Happy New Year, 2022 (hashtag)HAPPYNEWYEAR2022 (hashtag)gabbypetito.”

Gabby, 22, and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, went on a cross-country road trip and never returned.

Her body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park on September 19, 2021, after she was last seen in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Strangulation was determined to be the cause of her death.

Laundrie was a “person of interest,” but he was discovered dead in swampy lands near his home in North Port, Florida, from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Gabby’s parents are raising awareness about domestic violence and missing persons cases as a result of the tragic saga, which was one of the most popular stories in 2021.

Gabby’s family paid tribute to their daughter with a heartfelt post on the first Christmas without her.

“Keep sending us the signs so we know you’re with us,” her father Joseph said in a heartfelt Instagram message.

