Gabby Petito’s parents say ‘this is all we have left now’ after seeing rare photos of her in a new documentary.

“This is all we have left now,” her parents say of Gabby Petito’s rare photos, which were shared in a new documentary.

In the new Peacock documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies, and Social Media, Gabby’s heartbroken parents, Nichole Schmidt and Joe Petito, opened up about what made their daughter unique.

“Man, that smile hasn’t changed in a long time.

Those eyes remained fixed.

Joe commented, “Those eyes would get her out of a lot of trouble.”

“No matter how old she got, she’d always be my baby girl, no matter how much trouble she was in.”

You know, she was still my baby girl.

Joe stared down at his daughter’s childhood photos and said, “These are all I have left now.”

Nichole claims that everyone who met their daughter “fell in love with her right away.”

“When people met her, they instantly fell in love with her.

She simply had a presence.

I have no idea what it was.

“It was absolutely magical.”

“There are so many good memories over the years,” the bereaved mother said, “but the one thing I hold dear to me is the hug we shared in the driveway before she left for the trip.”

“It’s still incredible.”

It’s still a mystery to me.

It’s incomprehensible.”

Gabby’s story, the unanswered questions about her case, and the heartbreaking conclusion are all explored in the documentary, which premiered on Peacock on Friday, December 17.

Gabby’s parents and step-parents reflect on her life in the documentary, which includes childhood memories and never-before-seen details.

Nichole revealed in the hour-long documentary that she advised Gabby against marrying Brian Laundrie, 23, because he was too young.

“They were engaged, which was exciting, but I told them, ‘just make sure this is… you know you’re young, and make sure this is what you want.’

“But I couldn’t tell her that because I married so young, you can’t get married now,” Nichole explained.

Jim, her stepfather, was enthralled by the young couple.

“As a dad, you’re like, okay, that’s great, you can relax a little bit.”

“You’re happy for her, you know, that she’s found the person she’s meant to be with,” Jim explained.

Tara, Joe and Gabby’s stepmother, on the other hand, refused to speak on camera about their daughter’s engagement, simply saying, “We’re not going to talk about that.”

Gabby went missing in August 2021 while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, and her case made international headlines earlier this year.

He was 22 years old at the time…

