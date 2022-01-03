Gabon will become a member of the British Commonwealth this year, according to its president.

Gabon is set to join the Commonwealth this year, according to its president.

In a televised address, President Ali Bongo Ondimba announced that the country would become the Commonwealth’s 55th member in 2022.

“This is a watershed moment for our country,” he said, adding that his country’s participation in such a multicultural group would be “promising.”

In 2020, the country of nearly 2.5 million people began the formal process of joining the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth is a group of 54 countries spread across five continents led by British Queen Elizabeth II and made up primarily of former British colonies.