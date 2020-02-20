Gaborone to host CANA swimming championships

GABORONE, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — The 2020 Confederation Africaine de Nation (CANA) Zone IV Swimming Championships will start on Thursday and run to February 23 at the University of Botswana.

Addressing at a sending off ceremony on Tuesday, Ruth Van Der Merwe, the president of the Botswana Swimming Association, encouraged the athletes to do their best for the country, saying the hosting team has great support and a home advantage.

She added that this is the biggest team to ever compete in the championships.

Marumo Morule, the chairperson of the Botswana National Sports Council (BNSC), encouraged the swimmers to perform to the best of their ability and take the championships to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

About 320 athletes out of 13 countries in Southern Africa are expected to compete in CANA. Enditem