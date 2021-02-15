Gabriel Barbosa fires Flamengo to win over Corinthians

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Gabriel Barbosa scored a second-half winner as Flamengo secured a 2-1 home victory over Corinthians on Sunday, setting up a tantalizing finish to Brazil’s Serie A season.

William Arao gave the defending champions an ideal start when he met a Giorgian de Arrascaeta free-kick with a downward header that beat goalkeeper Cassio Ramos at his near post.

Leo Natal put the visitors on level terms shortly after with a curling shot into the top-right corner after a defense-splitting pass from Angelo Araos.

Gabriel netted his team’s second goal by combining with Everton Ribeiro and side-footing home in the 55th-minute. The former Inter Milan striker has now scored 26 times and provided 12 assists in 41 matches across all competitions this season.

The result at the Maracana stadium meant Flamengo remained second in the 20-team standings, a point behind leaders Internacional, who won 2-0 at Vasco da Gama on Sunday.

Flamengo and Internacional will meet at the Maracana next Sunday in the penultimate round of the season.

In other fixtures on Sunday, Athletico Paranaense won 2-1 at home to Atletico Goianiense, hosts Palmeiras routed Fortaleza 3-0 and Sao Paulo won 2-1 at Gremio. Enditem