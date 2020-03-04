Gabriel Martinelli explains why he did not join Man Utd despite four-year trial

Manchester United and Barcelona both missed out on the chance to sign Martinelli on the cheap before he signed for Arsenal last summer for just £6million from Ituano

Manchester United missed out on signing Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli despite having him on trial for four years.

The 18-year-old has scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for the Gunners since he completed a £6million move from Brazilian outfit Ituano last summer.

But the Brazil Under-23 teenager has revealed he could have been lining up at Old Trafford, where he went on trial every year for four years.

“There was a partnership between Ituano and Manchester United which allowed me to go there every year, for four years, to train with boys my age or older,” revealed Martinelli, speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo magazine .

“That was nice, because I got a first taste of what English football was like.

“I met Marouane Fellaini, Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba, and made sure I got a photo with all of them.”

So why didn’t he join United? “They didn’t make an offer,” he said.

“So I returned to Ituano and kept doing my job there.”

Barcelona could have snapped him too after inviting him to their La Maisa training HQ for a fortnight trial almost two years ago.

“I went to Barcelona in November 2018, stayed at La Masia and trained there for two weeks,” said Martinelli.

“That time, I wasn’t fortunate enough to meet any of the first-team squad because it was the international break – so no Lionel Messi!

“Everything in Europe was completely new to me, and I was really impressed with the facilities at these big clubs: the size of the gym, the number of pitches.”

Martinelli insists it was a no brainer as soon as Arsenal showed interest in him, however.

“Ituano were competing in the Sao Paulo state championship last year, and when I started to stand out, my agent said he wouldn’t tell me about any bids so I could totally focus on my game,” he said.

“But eventually he had to step up the negotiations, so he informed me there were two options. It was a no-brainer to pick Arsenal.

“I wanted to join one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and they were the ones who really showed interest in me.”